Community conversation about closing the school breakfast gap on March 9

Did you know that only 32% of students who qualify for free- and reduced-price meals eat school breakfast? If we close that gap, over 22,046 more students can start the school day fed and ready to learn. In fact, outcomes for students who eat breakfast include increased cognitive function, academic achievement, school attendance as well as physical and emotional health.

Studies have even found that students who have breakfast score 17.5% better on standardized math tests. On the other hand, kids who don’t have breakfast have an increased risk of diabetes/obesity, aggressive behavior, delinquency, tardiness, and suspensions.

Join a community conversation about closing the school breakfast participation gap in San Mateo County on Monday, March 9th. This event will include a panel discussion about creative ways districts are serving breakfast to more students, discussions about the challenges and opportunities to increase access to school breakfast as well as action items that schools and individuals can take to increase school breakfast participation.

It will take place from 10:00 am to noon at the San Mateo County Office of Education, 101 Twin Dolphin Drive, Redwood City. Register online.

This event is hosted by Menlo Park-based Community Equity Collaborative, the 17th District PTA, California Food Policy Advocates, Community Alliance with Family Farmers, Get Healthy San Mateo County, San Mateo County Food System Alliance, San Mateo County Youth Commission, Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, Sequoia Healthcare District and Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

“We welcome members of our community who want to join this conversation and be part of a collaborative effort to increase equity in education through breakfast participation,” said organizer Heather Hopkins.