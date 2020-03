Menlo Park Historical Association is co-sponsor of talk about Alpine Inn on March 8

The Menlo Park Historical Association is co-sponsoring a Palo Alto Historical Association talk on March 8 at 2:00 pm. The subject is the Alpine Inn aka Rossotti’s The talk is at the Palo Alto Art Center, 1313 Newell. Free admission. Come early, limited parking. Reservations are not required.