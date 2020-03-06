Bloom watch begins before winter ends at Filoli

Each week, Filoli’s Head of Horticulture, Jim Salyards scouts the garden for amazing blooms. Here’s what’s happening now through March 15, according to Jim. Note: the photos by Robb Most were taken on February 26.

“The spring garden is definitely waking up, with tulip foliage emerging out of the ground, buds swelling on the spring-flowering trees and shrubs, and lots of color already happening in the way of flowering plums, camellias, and color in the annual beds.

“Camellias-Camellias-Camellias! For the most part, the camellias throughout the garden are absolutely stunning for opening week. Some of the Sasanquas still have some blooms, and a number of the Japonicas are loaded with flowers.

“Daffodils. Daffodils naturalized around the garden have begun blooming strong. We are just past peak with the daffodils. That said, the Daffodil Meadow in the Panel Garden is still at its prime, and dozens of containers are blooming throughout the garden, particularly around the visitor center.

“Tulips. Just the very first tulips are starting to bloom. The next few weeks will see the tulip season unfolding.

“Wisteria. The flower buds on the white Chinese wisteria in the garden shop courtyard has begun to swell. Beyond that, all the remaining vines are still quiet.

“Magnolias. In the front courtyard, along the front drive, and in many corners of the garden, magnolias are in bloom. Particularly colorful right now are the saucer (M. x soulangeana) and star (M. stellata) magnolias.

“Blooming perennials, shrubs and vines are blooming around the garden. The evergreen clematis (C. armandii), various azaleas, and late hellebores are looking nice.

“The Camperdown Elm with its gnarled branches, bare to the world, is a spectacular sight to behold.”

Filoli, located at 86 Cañada Road, Woodside, is open daily from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2020