Comic artist panel at Menlo Park Library on March 9

You can draw, you can write, but how do you get published? Come to the Menlo Park Library on Monday, March 9 from 6:30 to 8:00 pm where a gathering of pros meet to discuss their experience.

A panel of artists, led by Nidhi Chanani (author of Pashmina), talk about their paths to finding homes for their art, whether in print or online. They include: Ajuan Mance, Mai Nguyen, Meggie Ramm and Josh Elder.