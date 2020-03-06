Menlo Park school district employees asked to remain home Friday; fundraising auction cancelled

Three individuals who potentially had indirect exposure to COVID-19 were asked by the Menlo Park City School District to stay home today while it is determined if further quarantine or medical testing is necessary.

Wrote Superintendent of Schools Erik Burmeister is a letter posted yesterday, March 5, on the district’s website: “None of the individuals to which I am referring is experiencing any cold or flu-like symptoms.

“I have directed our Maintenance Department to bring in additional staff this evening to support the cleaning and disinfecting of all learning and common areas. We are also preparing a team of cleaning professionals to continue deep cleaning steps throughout the weekend at all MPCSD sites.

“While schools will remain open, Dr. [Scott] Morrow [Public Health Officer of the San Mateo Health Department] does recommend the cancellation of ‘all non-essential gatherings.’ As such, the Menlo Park-Atherton Education Foundation, in consultation with the school district, has made the decision to cancel Saturday night’s fundraising auction.”

The MPCSD has a dedicated COVID-19 web page as a resource for parents and the community.