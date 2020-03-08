Awards ceremony for “My Community” youth poster exhibition on March 10

The Menlo Park Youth Poster Exhibition celebrates youth creative expression and inclusive community spirit!

Local youth artists who submitted posters to the “My Community” Youth Poster Exhibition will be honored in a special ceremony at the Menlo Park City Council on Tuesday, March 10, at 6:00 pm. A reception is planning in the main library at 5:00 pm — best to call to confirm that it is still being held.

This event is co-sponsored by City of Menlo Park, Menlo Park Library Foundation, and Facebook Analog Research Lab.