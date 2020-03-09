Comics-making workshop with Khalid Birdsong on March 14

For students ages 8-14, cartoonist and art instructor Khalid Birdsong, creator of the syndicated online comic strip “Little Fried Chicken and Sushi,” will help polish students’ comics-drawing skills in this fun class at the Menlo Park Library on Saturday, March 14 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm.

Advance registration recommended. Non-registered attendees will be admitted at 1:05 pm, space permitting.

This free program received funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Khalid Birdsong is an art teacher, cartoonist, and writer. He enjoys traveling the world and making people smile and laugh with his syndicated comic strip, Little Fried Chicken and Sushi, and through over 20 years of freelance illustrations for books, storyboards, and comics. One of his primary goals is representing people of color in comics and showing the adventure, struggles, and benefits of travel.