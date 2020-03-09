Sculptor Oleg Lobykin to appear at fundraiser for Menlo Park Public Art

As part of the fundraising efforts of the new, non-profit Menlo Park Public Art, local sculptor Oleg Lobykin will appear at Art Ventures Gallery in downtown Menlo Park on Thursday, March 12 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

One part of the event is to raise money to put Oleg’s sculpture, Talking Heads, in Fremont Park.

The event is sponsored by Défoncé, which will be serving cannabis-infused truffles and handing out gift bags.

“I’ll introduce Oleg who will have some of his smaller sculptures with him, which we are selling, with 50% of the sales going to MPPA,” said Kate Powers, owner of Art Ventures, which is located at 888 Santa Cruz Avenue.

Suggest donations include: wine $10; champagne $20; $100 for placing the sculpture in Fremont Park. Prices for Oleg’s smaller sculptures are: Talking Heads 12x6x6 chrome $7500, bronze $6500; Pixel 13x13x13 $19,000; Flex Cube bronze 12x12x12 $19,900.

Pictured is Oleg Lobykin’s sculpture, Talking Heads, on display at Burning Man 2019