Teens – express yourself with henna at two events

Bay Area multicultural folk art and henna artist, Rachel Anne Palacios, will be presenting the traditions of henna art and teens will receive one henna design from the artist. All supplies will be provided for teens to create their own henna design. Grades 4-12 are welcome.

Rachel will be at the Menlo Park Library on Wednesday, March 11, from 3:30 to 5:00 pm. Registration in advance is required.

She will be at the Belle Haven branch library on Friday, March 13 from 3:30 to 5:00 pm. Registration in advance is required.