New Citizen’s Guide to Covid-19 is now available

InMenlo reader and Menlo Park resident Peter Carpenter sent this email about an important publication about the coronavirus:

“The new, Covid-19 specific, Pandemic Influenza and Respiratory Illness Preparation and Response: A Citizen’s Guide Version 3.6 has just been released.

“This Citizen’s Guide was written by citizens for citizens. It contains the nitty gritty of what each individual citizen can and should do both to prepare for and respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This Guide was carefully vetted by the world’s leading infectious disease experts and the forward is written by Dr. David L. Heymann (Former) World Health Organization, Executive Director, Communicable Diseases.

“This Citizen’s Guide is NOT a government publication but it does reflect the best available scientific and medical advice.

“Please read this guide carefully and share it with your family, friends, workmates and playmates. It is FREE to all. Please post it on web sites where others may download it. Here is one site that has it. Consider printing a copy.

“Check for current updates to this manual here.

“If you wish to correct an error in this manual or if you find material for which the original author or source is not properly acknowledged (an increasingly common and unavoidable problem in the age of multiple postings and of extracts that do not retain identification of the original source), please document your concern and email it to [email protected]”