Rep. Eshoo launches 2020 Congressional Art Competition in California’s 18th District

Rep. Anna G. Eshoo (D-Palo Alto) announced today this year’s district-wide Congressional Art Competition to discover and celebrate talented high school artists and their work.

“For over 30 years, the Congressional Art Competition has recognized and encouraged artistic talent among our youth,” she said. “I’m proud to keep this tradition flourishing by launching this year’s competition in California’s 18th Congressional District.”

Since 1982, the Congressional Institute has partnered with members of Congress to sponsor a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent around the country. To date, more than 650,000 high school students have participated in the Congressional Art Competition across the United States.

All high school students from throughout the 18th Congressional District are invited to participate. Students can participate by submitting their works of art to Rep. Eshoo’s Palo Alto office at 698 Emerson Street by 5 p.m. PST on Friday, April 17th. A local reception will be held to announce the winner and honor all participants at a later date.

The winning artist whose work is chosen by a panel of distinguished local artists has the honor of having his or her artwork displayed in the corridors of the nation’s Capitol for one year. He or she will also be awarded two round-trip airline tickets to Washington, D.C., courtesy of Southwest Airlines, to attend a reception with other talented young artists at the unveiling of their works in the Capitol.

Detailed guidelines for the competition can be found here on Rep. Eshoo’s website.