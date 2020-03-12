St. Raymond School Academic Decathlon team takes first place

There’s a lot of pressure when following a six-year winning streak, but the 2020 St. Raymond School Academic Decathlon team proved to be up to the challenge. For the seventh year in a row, the team from St. Raymond School was the overall winner in the Archdiocese of San Francisco California Catholic Schools Academic Junior High Decathlon competition.

Students in grades 6-8 from nine schools competed in the Academic Decathlon held last weekend at St. Charles School in San Carlos. The St. Raymond School Academic Decathlon team, led by alumni parent Blair Porteus and current parent Megan Ward, included 8th graders Will Avina, Patrick Boyd, Dylan Chu, Nelson Harris, Adam Karr, Milun Kalidindi, Kara Merkert, Tatum Schultz and Kate Ward and 7th graders Audrey Kirscht, Bella Svanberg, Grace Urban and Hailey Wells.

The competition consists of two team events — a logic quiz with 20 rigorous thinking problems and a super quiz with 50 multiple choice questions covering five broad academic themes. St. Raymond School placed first in the super quiz and first in the logic quiz.

There are also eight individual events testing knowledge of Roman Catholic doctrine, english, literature, science, mathematics, current events, social studies and fine arts. St. Raymond students placed in six of these eight events. Patrick Boyd placed first in Math, Nelson Harris placed first in Social Studies, Kara Merkert placed first in Fine Arts, Milun Kalidindi placed second in Religion, Will Avina placed third in Current Events and Kate Ward placed third in Science.

The team will now go on to compete in the national competition on April 4, 2020 in San Bernardino at Aquinas High School.

The team is pictured here: (back row, left to right) Milun Kalindindi, Dylan Chu, Adam Karr, Will Avina, Nelson Harris, Patrick Boyd, Hailey Wells and Grace Urban; (front row, left to right) Kate Ward, Kara Merkert, Tatum Schultz, Bella Svanberg and Audrey Kirscht.