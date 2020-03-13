Burglary suspect arrested after being discover in James Avenue residence in Atherton

Yesterday morning (03/12/2020), a resident living on James Avenue (near Heather Drive) returned to her home mid-morning with two real estate agents. When the resident opened the door to the spa and sauna room, she discovered a male subject she did not know or recognize seated inside the room. The resident immediately closed the door, exited the house, and called 9-1-1, giving a description of the intruder.

Atherton Police Officers responded to the scene and located 22-year-old Hayward resident, James Edward Cohee, walking on James Avenue towards Middlefield Road.

Officers detained Cohee, who was found to be in possession of keys, a garage door opener, and a cell phone, all of which were stolen from the residence.

Officers arrested Cohee for burglary, and booked him into the San Mateo County Jail in Redwood City.