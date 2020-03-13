Facebook announces $20 million to combat COVID-19

Mark Zuckerberg just announced $20 million in matching donations to support global relief efforts for COVID-19. This commitment includes $10 million for the United Nations Foundation (UNF) and World Health Organization’s (WHO) newly established COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and Facebook Fundraiser, and $10 million for the CDC Foundation, which will launch their Facebook Fundraiser in the coming weeks.

“It’s critical that global and national health organizations leading the response efforts have the financial support needed in rapidly emerging response needs,” emailed Facebook spokesperson Chloe Meyere. “Following major crises, like COVID-19, our community always steps up to help. Because this is a health crisis, it’s not as easy for people to know how or where to help.

“Now, with the launch of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fundraiser, they can support and donate to the WHO’s global efforts to track the outbreak, help patients and frontline workers, and speed up vaccine and treatment development.

“The CDC Foundation plans to launch their fundraiser in the coming weeks to directly aid public health responders in local communities, create education campaigns and much more.

“We know every dollar counts for organizations, so 100% of what’s raised on Facebook and Instagram always goes to the benefiting organization.”