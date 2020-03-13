Second Harvest Food Bank launches COVID-19 Fund for Feeding Families

Second Harvest Food Bank announced today that Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg and fiancé Tom Bernthal are donating $1 million to Second Harvest to help feed local families impacted by COVID-19.

They are working with Second Harvest to launch the COVID-19 Fund for Feeding Families along with tech leaders John and Eileen Donahoe, Mike Schroepfer and Erin Hoffmann, and Bill and Amy Gurley for an initial joint donation of $3.5 million. Donations will be matched.

“During public health crises like the COVID-19 outbreak, kids, families and seniors on the brink of poverty are disproportionately impacted,” emailed spokesperson Diane Baker Hayward. “Second Harvest of Silicon Valley is leading local efforts to ensure nutritious food continues to reach members of the community who are most vulnerable, but we’re facing unprecedented challenges ourselves, with mass volunteer cancellations and some of our partner distribution networks shutting down.

“We are essentially a grocery store for a quarter million people every month so it’s more important than ever that food continues to flow into the community.”

Every $1 donated becomes $2, thanks to the match.