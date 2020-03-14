And now the rain comes to Menlo Park

Amidst a pandemic unlike most of us have experienced in our lives, comes the rain after a long dry spell. So for that, we are grateful.

Reports InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “My report is .25” for today. Since the rain fell so slowly, I want to hope it sank into the so dry soil. That is 6.1” season-to-date. Last year was just under 20”on this date.”

With local school closed, events cancelled, parents and other adults working from home, those folks age 60+ as well as those with comprised immune systems at greater risk, let’s remember to be patient with each other, use resources wisely, and spread some human kindness.

Photo of blossoming tree taken this morning before the rain started by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020