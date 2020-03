Rain go away, we want to walk our cares away!

Emails InMenlo reader Robin Tobias, who snapped this photo at Sharon Pond: “So many people out walking today! Because it’s something we can do!”

Reports InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “The afternoon looks rained out. The best I can submit is .05” in addition to this morning’s .1” That is 6.35” season-to-date. I am optimistic about tomorrow by putting out another rain banner!”