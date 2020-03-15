San Mateo County and City of Menlo Park act to mitigate effects of COVID-19

San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow announced sweeping changes effective Sunday, March 15, 2020, through 11:59 p.m., Monday, April 6, 2020. This order prohibits public or private gatherings greater than 50 people and requires severe preventative measures for any that involve between 10 and 50 people.

The county health officer has included exceptions for normal operations at airports or spaces where persons are in transit, commercial office space or hotels, places of worship for purposes of conducting religious services or ceremonies, grocery stores, shopping malls and other retail establishments, and hospitals and medical facilities. However, the county health officer strongly urges the implementation of COVID-19 risk mitigation measures in these settings as well.

You can review the full San Mateo County press release and county health officer’s legal order online.

In Menlo Park, city facilities remain closed to the public and the City Manager/Director of Emergency Services has extended the cancellation of non-essential city-sponsored meetings and events through April 30, 2020. Private rentals of city facilities have been canceled through 11:59 p.m., Monday, April 6, 2020, which may be extended further.

“Each time we receive new information, it gives us all an opportunity to readjust our habits and behaviors. An increase in the number of people testing positive has decreased the number of people that share the same space. It is important for us all to continue prioritizing the health and safety of our family and community members through prevention and preparedness. Please continue to follow the recommendations,” said Mayor Cecilia Taylor.

Additionally, the City Manager/Director of Emergency Services has activated the City’s emergency operations center with command staff positions. The immediate focus is providing essential services, defined in the proclamation of local emergency as police patrol, police dispatch and records, potable water to Menlo Park Municipal Water customers, emergency building inspections, public works emergency response, public information and City Council support, and the internal services necessary to support essential services including payroll, accounts payable, procurement, information technology and critical fleet maintenance.

The City of Menlo Park continues to monitor and evaluate the public health situation and update its practices based on the State and County guidelines. Staff continues to assess the ability to provide public services virtually (online and via telephone) rather than in person.

For updated information, visit menlopark.org/coronavirus and subscribe to “Menlo Park City News” at menlopark.org/notifyme. Menlo Park updates are also shared on the city social media accounts, including Facebook, Twitter and Nextdoor.