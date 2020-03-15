School may be closed but M-A Foundation’s online auction is open

Menlo-Atherton High School’s annual online auction to raise funds for M-A Foundation for the Future is going on today, March 15, through Sunday, March 22.

The M-A Foundation provides a wide range of educational services and programs to students. The high school serves a diverse 3,000 student body and has one of the most rigorous and in-depth advanced placement and elective courses in the area, along with award-winning music, drama, debate, robotics and many other programs for students to experience.

A good portion of the programs that M-A provides students is a result of the funds raised by the school and the broader community. These include: smaller class sizes, college and career guidance, after-school programs to assist with homework, the provision of 17 additional electives, strong teacher development, and important resources for our students including counseling, bus passes, conflict mediation, parent outreach and more.

The auction is an important part of M-A’s annual fundraising efforts and is critical to keeping these programs in place. Anyone in the community can participate. Auction items include:

● 2 Tickets to a Sold-Out Eagles Concert

● 2 Tickets to America’s Got Talent Live Taping. Hotel and Airfare Included!

● Three Nights Getaway at Martis Camp for 8

● Brunches, Wine, Parties, Art Tours and More; and

● “Fund a Need” to Provide Innovative Resources for the Menlo-Atherton Library

Log-in to the auction webpage which is open for bidding and purchase from March 15 – March 22. Everyone in the community is welcome and encouraged to participate!