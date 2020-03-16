Local organizations and businesses respond to coronavirus crisis – some with free offerings

Coincidentally this morning, I interviewed Atherton resident Robbie Kellman Baxter about her latest book, The Forever Transaction (coming April 6). Following her earlier book The Membership Economy, it details how businesses and organizations can build durable, long-term relationships with customers.

Our conversation about the importance of organizations and service providers “doing the right thing in times of trouble” got me thinking: What is happening in our community in response to the Coronavirus pandemic — and now the “shelter in place” six county lockdown? Soon, some answers began to hit my inbox.

Emailed Fran Philip from Menlo Pilates and More: “I am offering Zoom Mat Pilates classes on Monday/Wednesday/Friday at 8.30 am. It’s a free class for the community at the moment, so many are asking for it.”

Praveen Madan of Kepler’s announced that beginning today, the book store will only be taking phone and online orders, which will be available for pick-up between 10:00 am to 2:00 pm daily. The online bookstore remains open 24 hours.

Of special note, Praveen writes: “If you are in a high risk category and can’t afford to pay our normal shipping charges, we will be happy to waive them for you — just let us know by adding a comment in the notes field of your online order or by informing your bookseller over the phone.” Here is Praveen’s complete statement.

David Klein of Legends Baseball emailed: “I have been thinking about how I can serve the community and based on a survey I sent out yesterday it sounds like parents may need help figuring out what to do with their kids.

“I just sent out an online boys group link for a free one hour session. Based on the response I will expand these for different age groups and maybe girls.” Here’s the link to the registration and let David know if you’d like him to expand his offerings.

The Willows Market is pledging to keep products in stock and is offering delivery for seniors who are too ill too shop. “It’s for emergency situations,” explained Howard when we called.

We think these are good examples of local businesses/organizations/service providers stepping up in a time of crisis! If you know of others, please send to [email protected] so that we can highlight them.

Note: Many restaurants that were planning on offering to-go orders before the lockdown notification, have let us know that they are closing short-term. But if your favorite local restaurant is open, now is the time to patronize it by ordering takeout.

Finally, here’s a link to what’s open and what’s closed thanks to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Photo by Silas Valentino (c) 2020