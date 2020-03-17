More about what local service providers, organizations and restaurants about they are offering in Menlo Park

Today we’re continuing on the theme begun yesterday about local providers and organizations “doing the right thing in times of trouble,” with updates from local service providers, organizations and restaurants about they are offering (sometimes free of charge) — and not.

Amidst the sobering facts, we’re juxtapositioning InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most’s photos of beautiful spring blooms — both signs of hope and signs of cheer given the shelter-in-place, coronavirus lockdown.

From Congresswoman Anna Eshoo: “This week on Wednesday, March 18, and on Thursday, March 19, I will be holding Tele-Town Hall Meetings to update my constituents on what Congress is doing to respond to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and answer your questions.

“During these challenging and uncertain times, it’s essential for me to hear from you directly, and ensure that you and your loved ones have the information you need to stay safe and healthy.

“When: Wednesday, March 18th from 2:55 p.m. to 3:55 p.m. PST

“Thursday, March 19th from 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. PST

“To sign up for my Tele-Town Halls, please click here. You can also register by texting REPANNAESHOO to 833-898-5483. I look forward to speaking with you”

From Meredith Ozbil at Menlo Jazzercise: “Here at Jazzercise Menlo Park we are offering Jazzercise On Demand, the streaming program, free for 60 days so people can exercise at home while our classes are on the COVID19 hiatus. It’s not the same as the in person class, but it works. People can email me for access info: [email protected]”

From Kathleen Daly at Cafe Zoe: “Some good news. According to the Menlo Park Fire Marshall this morning, we can technically stay open since we are classified as a restaurant. We will still limit our hours, serve only to go, and remind folks to stand 6 feet apart in line. If/until we go into lockdown, we will be open for your coffee and pastry-needs from 8:00 am – 11:00 am.”

From Left Bank CEO Obadiah Ostergard: “We will remain at your service, offering DoorDash delivery and pick up, as well as phone orders, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm daily. Additional features include 30% off bottles of wine, which can be picked up in store, as well as an exclusive gift card offer: Buy a $100 gift card and receive a $50 gift card towards your next visit.”

From Natalie Richardson at Lulu’s on the Alameda: “All LuLu’s Restaurants will be closing our dine-in facilities. However, we are still able to prepare and serve meals for delivery or carry-out…Just check our app, give us a call or go online. Once you place your order, we’ll get it ready and keep an eye on our entrances to provide you your order when you arrive. We also partner with DoorDash, Postmates, and Uber Eats…You can check with our delivery partners on their websites to see what precautions they are taking. We hope that our meals will provide you with a little comfort. We will get through this together!”

From the Draeger family: “We have decided to alter our store hours of operation to 8:00 am to 7:00 pm effective Tuesday, March 17, until further notice.

“For the safety of our employees and fellow customers, we ask that you assist us in keeping our stores sanitized and safe by bringing your own gloves, wipes and hand sanitizer. We are committed to continuing our own sanitation of check stands, credit card terminals, restrooms, and other areas of concern, but we ask that you partner with us to create a safe environment for all.

“Please maintain six-feet of social distance from fellow customers and employees when inside the stores.”

From Jill Layman at A.Space which was schedule to close permanently on March 31: “We will be closed for the duration of the shelter in place but hope to open again for our clearance sale before the gallery closes permanently (date TBD). Customers are welcome to email me at [email protected] with any questions. Wishing everyone a healthy spring.”

From Krista at Personify: “Stuck at home? Let’s connect! To our family, friends and valued clients, we’d love the opportunity to hear what’s on your mind… EVEN IF IT’S JUST FOR FUN! More than ever, it is critical to stay connected to the people you care about. And, of course, how can we use this opportunity to creatively think about what’s important for our businesses, communications and goals. Schedule a quick call here.

From Michele DeWolf of The Festive Table: “How are you today? I really do want to hear from you. I would love to know how you are actually doing in this moment.

“How can I help? I am offering a free 45 minute coaching session for anyone in need of talking this through and investigating how you can manage your stress, practice some solid self-care and take care of those around you. I don’t have all the answers, but I am here to help figure out some possible solutions.

“Please send me a note at [email protected] if I can be helpful and we can set up a phone call as soon as possible.”

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2020