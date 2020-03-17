The Town of Atherton will be closed to public contact starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020 through April 6, 2020. This will not include Police Services. Staff will be available by phone and email. Town services will be limited during this time. Residents are encouraged to visit www.ci.atherton.ca.us/536/Novel-Coronavirus-COVID-19 for updates.
Town of Atherton limits public contact and services
