Latest update on what’s open and what’s being offered in Menlo Park

Changes to business hours and offerings come swiftly after only one day of “shelter-in-place.” We’re doing our best to keep you up to date, given the importance of supporting local service providers, businesses and restaurants. As you hear about something, consider sharing in the comments section.

From Anna and Dexter Chew of Cheeky Monkey: Due to the Shelter in Place, Cheeky Monkey Toys will be closing the store for at least a few weeks. The current order is until April 7th.

We can deliver (within about a 10 mile radius) or ship to your house. During this time, local delivery is free on orders of $20 or more! You can visit our website atanytime.

You can call us at 650-328-7975 between 10:00am-2:00 pm and we will be happy to help pick things out or access our full selection. You can leave us a message anytime and we can call you back as well.

You can text us at 650-918-7975 between 10:00 am-2:00 pm and we can provide shopping via text messaging. You can text anytime, but we will primarily respond during the above hours.

All of our employees will be paid for their regular hours regardless of whether they work onsite or from home – we want to ensure their health, both physical and financial. We are using this opportunity for staff development.

We thank you for your support during this challenging time and can’t wait to see everyone in our store again.

From Jesse Cool at Flea Street Cafe: In the midst of this confusing time, we first and foremost hope that you and your family are safe and healthy. We have completely sanitized Flea Street from floor to ceiling and want you to be assured that we are extremely alert to the demands of our current situation.

Because of the recent constraints, but the necessity to eat, we have decided to stay open for and offer Flea Street To Go. The menu is posted on our website and will continue to change with the season.

One of us will be available to take your order from 3:00 to 7:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday with pick up by 7:30 pm nightly. Phone in your order: 650-854-1226; Email your order: [email protected]

Update from the Draeger family: To ensure that social distancing of 6 feet is possible for you and our dedicated staff, we are limiting the number of customers in the store.

Our wholesalers have been unable to fulfill our orders as needed. To ensure as many as possible get needed supplies, we are limiting purchases of certain products to two of a kind, including: Eggs, milk, cheese, chicken, toilet paper, paper towels, disinfectants, water, frozen vegetables, frozen fruit, tortillas, rice, pasta, cheese, cold cuts, frozen pizzas, frozen entrées and other items as necessary.

To restock our store and to facilitate our increased frequency of store cleaning, we have shortened our hours to 8:00 am to 7:00 pm.

We are working closely with our suppliers to ensure the availability of high-demand items, such as hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and cleaning supplies. Manufacturers of these highly sought-after products have been moved to an allocation model of distribution, so supplies are limited. If you have and use your own supply it will help us extend our supply until product becomes more available.

We would appreciate you use credit/debt cards rather than cash.

From Issa Wehab of Country Corner: Country Corner on the Alameda will be open during this COVID-19 crisis. We carry all the essentials. We have liquor wine beer and a great deli. We just restocked on eggs and milk and bread! If you know any elderly or people with accessibility needs who are not able to get essential items, please let them know they can call me and I’ll put their stuff on the side and walk it to their car when they pull up. (650) 854-4260.

From Rick Moen in a shout out for Mardini’s Cafe: Yearning for great kebab, shwarma, falafel? Dolmas, gyro, hummus, kofta, babaganoush, tabbouleh, fatoush, baklava, halvah? This is your spot. I mean, yes, they’ll also do comfort-food sandwiches, cold or grilled, but ‘Mediterranean’ (Greek, Arab, and Turkish) classics are what this place is excellent for. Really nice people, generous portions.

I’ve gone through the travail of cooking my own babaganoush on a stove. Trust me, leave it to the professionals. Delivery and takeout: Yes! And also online ordering. Hours: Every day, 9:00 am to 8:20 pm

http://mardinisdeli.com/

Special hours for seniors and others at Safeway: Safeway is reserving 7:00 to 9:00 am on Tuesdays and Thursdays “for vulnerable shoppers, including senior citizens, pregnant women or those with compromised immune systems who have been advised to avoid leaving home as much as possible.” One person on Nextdoor posted a reminder that it will help the staff if everyone does their own bagging.