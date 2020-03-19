Changes in Menlo Park Police Department response to non-emergency calls

In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, there will be some temporary changes in Menlo Park Police Department service. When you call the police for non-emergency calls, our officers may ask to meet you outside versus inside, or call you and take a police report over the phone. In certain instances, you may be encouraged to complete a report online. This change for non-emergency calls for service will be limited in duration to the shelter-in-place order.

Please call 9-1-1 for life-threatening emergencies (life or death) only. Dispatchers and officers will respond like normal, and you can expect officers to be utilizing their personal equipment like gloves, glasses and masks. We need to stay healthy, as a first responder and essential services provider, and we want to keep you as safe as we can.

For more information on COVID-19, visit https://menlopark.org/coronavirus for local Menlo Park updates, and https://smchealth.org/coronavirus for updates from the San Mateo County Health.

To file a crime report online, visit https://menlopark.org/onlinereporting.