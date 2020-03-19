Menlo Park City Council member Ray Mueller to hold virtual office hours on March 21

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on March 19, 2020

In an email, District Five City Council member Ray Mueller wrote: “On Saturday morning March 21st, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am, I will be having City Council member office hours virtually on Facebook live.

“Please consider sending me your questions in advance, by emailing me at [email protected], or posting them on the Facebook page.

“I would greatly appreciate if you would try to get your questions to me by Friday morning, in case I need time to research the answers. I also will try to answer text messages on the side of Facebook live. This is my first time using technology for this purpose, so please excuse me if I have any technical difficulties the first time.

“You can participate in the office hours by going to the new Facebook page.

“Finally, I want to thank everyone for coming together during this public health crisis. The compassion, strength, resiliency and selflessness I have witnessed in these last couple weeks has truly been inspiring, but nor surprising. Looking forward to meeting with you Saturday.”

