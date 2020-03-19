Selby’s introduces take out along with update on offerings by local supermarkets

While a number of local restaurants — Camper, Menlo Tavern, Portola Kitchen, Village Bakery, to name a few — temporarily closed when the “shelter in place” order was issued, others continue to evolve ways to serve local diners — and keep their staff working. Flea Street Cafe, Left Bank, Vida, and Lulu’s are all offering food to go (covered in previous InMenlo posts).

Today came word that Selby’s, which had originally closed, is now offering a different three-course meal each day of the week, with the option to either pick-up or have it delivered by DoorDash. “100% of sales will be used to help our employees. We will not take a penny of profit. We hope you’ll help support our family by buying a meal for yours,” read the notice to customers.

The daily entrees, which come with a side and a sweet are: Monday/Lasagna Bolognese- $25; Tuesday/Lentil and Vegetable Stew – $25; Wednesday/All American Meatloaf-$25; Thursday/Chicken Noodle Soup-$20; Friday/Spring Vegetable Quinoa Pilaf-$24; Saturday/Irish Pot Roast-$27; Sunday/Savory Roasted Whole Chicken – $25. You can order online.

On the grocery store front, Draeger’s alerted customers that it is temporarily halting the use of reusable bags, because the virus can live on cloth. The store will provide packaging materials and bag all groceries. Senior hours begin next week on Mondays and Thursdays from 7:00 t0 8:00 am. “This shopping time will be subject to all the same rules currently in place at our stores, including six feet of social distancing, sanitization, store capacity limitations and restrictions on high-demand items.”

Robert’s Market, with locations in Portola Valley and Woodside, are open 6:30 am to 6:00 pm Sunday to Saturday. Customers age 65 years and older can shop from 9:30 to 10:00 to avoid big crowds. There’s a two person limit per shopping basket/cart rule, along with quantity limits on certain foods and household goods.

Side note: We’ve had very positive experiences at Draeger’s and Roberts, along with Bianchini’s in Portola Valley. All of these are locally-owned establishments we encourage you to patronize them in the same way we are supporting the efforts of local restaurants.