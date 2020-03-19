Spotted: Local folks ignoring “senior shopping hours” at Safeway Sharon Heights

An InMenlo reader inquired what age “qualified” for senior shopping hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Safeway stores, asking because she was 61.

Well, this morning the Safeway in Sharon Heights did have lots of seniors (not surprising given Menlo Park’s demographics). But about half the shoppers between 8:15 and 8:45 am were clearly not seniors.

And alas, the hoarding continues. There were no paper products of any kind, and no eggs. And a 40-something man ahead of me in line was buying a dozen large pizzas. Unlikely that he was having a party!

Replied the very nice checker to my question about senior hours: “We can’t enforce it. We can only hope people are decent.”

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c)