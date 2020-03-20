Construction activity halted in Menlo Park – plus additional updates about local resources and restaurant offerings



Due to the statewide stay-at-home order issued by Governor Gavin Newsome effective Friday, March 20, no construction activity is allowed within the city of Menlo Park, except for essential infrastructure projects as determined by the City Manager/Emergency Services Director, until further notice.

Active construction sites are instructed to secure their site and cease all further work immediately. Only activities necessary to address immediate health and safety concerns, as determined by the City Manager/Emergency Services Director, are allowed. This action is not taken lightly and is out of extreme concern for the health and safety of construction workers and city employees.

Further guidance in light of this decision is expected to be released the week of March 23, 2020. Please visit the city website for updates.

Additional local Menlo Park updates

Business and Worker Resources –

New resources for businesses and workers have been added to the city’s COVID-19 response website. This includes business resources collected and made available by the Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce and the San Mateo County Economic Development Association. The Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce has compiled a list of local restaurants with adapted services and operating hours due to COVID-19, including those offering delivery, special promotions and designated hours for seniors and higher risk populations.

Note: Please consider supporting these local restaurants with your business.

Local Volunteers Resources

New resources continue to come online for those needing assistance and those offering to help. The local neighborhood social media app Nextdoor has announced two new features to support neighbors in times of need. Nextdoor Groups provide a great way to organize your neighbors for emergency preparedness, your homeowners association or other neighbor groups.

The Nextdoor Help Map lets neighbors in need request assistance with essential tasks, like picking up groceries during the stay at home order, and matches those needs to neighbors who volunteer to help.

Latest updates from San Mateo County

San Mateo County Parks has closed Flood Park, as well as all county park playgrounds. Visit the SMC Parks website for more details.

San Mateo County COVID-19 Cases

Updates on the number COVID-19 cases (currently 100), as well as statements and orders from the county health officer, are provided on the San Mateo County Health website.

Property Tax Deadline Remains April 10

San Mateo County Tax Collector Sandie Arnott issued a statement March 19, 2020, sharing concern about the impacts of COVID-19 but confirming that she does not have the power or authority to extend the April 10 delinquency deadline date codified in state statue. Three offices in Redwood City, South San Francisco and Half Moon Bay will reopen on April 8 for walk-in tax payments only.

If offices need to remain closed on the April 10 deadline, tax payments will be accepted without penalty on the next business day the office is open to the public. Taxpayers are encouraged to pay property taxes by mail, automated phone system, online or using the drop box located at 555 County Center in Redwood City or via the mobile mailbox, available April 6-10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the San Mateo County Tax Collector website for more information.

COVID-19 Call Center

The San Mateo Call Center at 2-1-1 continues to provide residents with answers to non-medical, non-emergency questions about the coronavirus any time, day or night. Callers from landlines and cellular phones located within San Mateo County are connected with trained service professionals. 2-1-1 is a confidential service available in 180 languages. Between March 6 and March 18, the call center received 2,654 calls.

Excellent explanation of social distancing

