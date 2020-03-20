New effort to feed delicious meals to front line healthcare workers

Posted Jesse Cool of Flea Street Cafe (which is offering To Go dinners, fyi) on Facebook:

“Holly K. Tabor called two days ago and shared her idea of providing front line caretakers a meal they felt was special. Four employees are coming back to work on Sunday to prepare the first 50 meals for drop off on Monday.

“We bought ingredients from local ranchers, fishermen and farmers cause they need support too.

We are asking for your help as the food industry cannot donate food or labor at this time. We need you, our local community to make this happen.”

And here’s Holly’s message:

“Friends (especially local friends), here is a way you can make a difference. With the help and vision of Jesse Ziff Cool, we have started “Meals of Gratitude”. We will provide amazing, special, delicious meals to some of our frontline healthcare providers and support staff, starting at Stanford hospital. Your donation can help.

“Our providers are working so hard and being so brave, for all of us. Many of them are separating themselves from their families to protect them, but that increases their burden and stress. We want to show them how much we as a community support them. Jesse and her team will make very special, individualized meals for rotating group of these heroes. Your donation will help pay some of Jesse’s staff to prepare, box and deliver the meals.

“Several providers have told me that the idea of this effort brings them to tears, and makes them feel our support. Help us complete this triangle: community to workforce to providers.

-$25-one meal

-$100-four meals

-$250-ten meals

-$1000-40 meals/one team

Any amount, however large or small, welcome

Go to this link to make a tax deductible donation and help us show our love.