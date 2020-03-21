Shout out to Robert Kelley and TheatreWorks – watch current production online

Robert Kelley, founding artistic director of TheatreWorks, announced yesterday that the current production They Promised Her the Moon will soon be available for video viewing — at a price of your choosing. What a generous offering from the Menlo Park resident, who we were lucky enough to profile some years back. Here are the details:

Writes Kelley: “Jerrie Cobb fought to gain her place in the stars, only to find herself kept earthbound by a world that couldn’t see past her gender. We dreamed of bringing her story to Bay Area audiences, and found our own quest cut short as well.

“But now, thanks to gracious concessions from Actors Equity Association, the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, United Scenic Artists, and playwright Laurel Ollstein, and the invaluable partnership of BroadwayHD, we can offer access to a filmed performance of the captivating new play They Promised Her the Moon.

“From now until Wednesday, March 26, you can purchase a digital ticket to this unique performance, at a price of your choosing. You will then be sent a link via email during the week of Monday, March 30. This link will give you one-time access to the video, and will remain active until Sunday, April 12, meaning you can initiate your single viewing at any time that is convenient for you during that period.

“It’s a great opportunity to keep theatre in your life and keep TheatreWorks thriving during this unprecedented situation.”

Here’s the link to buy your digital ticket.

Kelley also encouraged people to patronize other local theater companies that are offering similar online viewing options.

Photo caption: Jack (Craig Marker) offers young Jerrie (Sarah Mitchell) a job flying in “They Promised Her the Moon”

Photo by Kevin Berne