Spotted: Coronavirus Etude – for piano and disinfecting wipe – to be performed “Molto Rub-ato”

Well, someone is clever — and has a sense of humor. The Etude for “piano teachers everywhere,” arranged by Jeff DePaoli, was posted on a mailbox on Altschul Avenue in Menlo Park. Side note: The street this morning was filled with walkers, all dutifully keeping their distance from each other.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020