Vendors at this morning’s Menlo Park Farmers Market get creative

Yes, the Menlo Park Farmers Market was open this morning with hand washing/sanitizing stands at either end and innovative measures to keep both farmer and customer safe.

Ian Garrone whose family owns Far West Fungi at Moss Landing was selling pre-bagged “shrooms,” and he was willing to mix and match for those who didn’t want just one variety. And there was further guidance offered on the farm’s website:

“We have alway suggested that you thoroughly cook your mushrooms for safest consumption, but that advice is especially critical now, as with all of your fresh produce. We recommend a cook time of 7 – 10 minutes on all varieties.”

Tony Cozzolino was at the market with news that his family farm is offering delivery services to Menlo Park residences every Friday. Here’s how it works: A box of freshly grown produce from Cozzolino Farms — green beans, potted herbs, eggs, flower and more — is being offered for $50 a box. Additional items can be added. People who order (call/text 650-504-8206) leave cash under their front porch mat. When the order is delivered, the door bill will ring, and the basket will be placed on your porch. “This respects your health and privacy,” read a sign.

Foot note: Supporting farmers is another way to make a difference during the coronavirus crisis. We’re also happy to report that everyone we’ve talked to personally (and more we’ve read on Nextdoor) is continuing to pay their housecleaning and gardening crews even when they are no longer able to work because of the shelter-in-place edict. Shout out to the generous community we live in!

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020