Overnight rain yields to blue skies early in the morning

A light rain fell off and odin overnight, but skies were blue when an egret was on the hunt for a morning meal. Reports InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “A decent .25” fell last evening. Now 7.2” season-todate.” By mid-morning, it was overcast again, with more rain expected over the next few days.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020