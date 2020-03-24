Initial Meals of Gratitude dinners delivered to Stanford hospital workers

Yesterday Meals of Gratitude, an effort started by Flea Street Cafe owner Jesse Cool and local resident Holly Tabor, delivered the first 75 meals to front line workers at Stanford hospital. Ingredients were purchased from local farmers, ranchers, and producers.

Says Jesse: “Just so everyone knows, we are in the process, after our first trial week, of trying to scale Meals of Gratitude to other restaurants who also need support. This would offer free delicious food to more hospital staff in our area who are at the frontline caring for us all.”

Those interested in supporting this effort, which provides funds for the meals and supports bringing back staff to restaurants, can do so online.