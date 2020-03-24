Spotted: Signs-of-the-times #2: “call for take out”

The Alpine Inn aka Zott’s is offering take out from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, Wednesday through Sunday.

Available on the menu is pizza, batched margaritas, bottled beer & wine, and desserts.

Orders must be placed online or by phone (650)854-4004; credit card only.

A notice posted online said: “100% of the profit will go directly to our employees. In an effort to social distance, please call when you arrive for curbside service. We are hoping to get delivery running in the coming days.”

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020