Updates from city about construction and from county about staying home

In an updated announcement, the City of Menlo Park reminded residents today that construction remains suspended.

“Building construction requires regular inspection services to ensure that completed work complies with both issued permits and applicable building standards, and waiving such inspections increases the risk of defective and unsafe construction,” read a statement. “The City has extremely limited construction inspection services and protective gear to protect inspectors from contaminated job sites, and the Federal and State governments have requested that such protective gear be preserve for essential health workers.”

If there are emergency health or safety issues necessitating continued construction, residents can submit emergency construction requests for review and consideration.

The County also issued an amended statement from San Mateo County Health Officer Dr Scott Morrow, reminding people to make every possible effort to avoid contact with each other, adhering to the letter and the spirit of the shelter in place orders.

“We need to make every possible effort to avoid contact with each other,” Dr. Morrow says. “For families in different households, do not mix your households at this time. As hard as this is, do not gather in any way outside of immediate households.

“As for outdoor exercise, people certainly need to get out, but do this in your own immediate neighborhoods. Do not drive except to provide or obtain an essential service. Do not go into other neighborhoods for recreation. This increases the risk of virus spread. Always maintain social distance. Wash your hands frequently and follow all the other recommended actions.” Dr. Morrow’s full message is here: https://www.smchealth.org/post/health-officer-statements.

We spotted a family fitness session while walking our neighborhood this morning.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020