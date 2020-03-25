Hey Big Dish walkers/joggers – please follow these new guidelines

While the Stanford Dish is currently open for walking and jogging, the Alpine Gate (which is closest to Menlo Park) will be closed starting Thursday, March 26. The three remaining gates remain open: Stanford Ave., Gerona and Frenchmans. But before you all head to those gates, please read and adhere to the guidance issued by Stanford:

If the Dish area or parking areas are crowded when you arrive, please return at a later time or use the Matadero Trail, which can be accessed at Foothill Expressway and Page Mill Road. Additionally, there is access and parking to the Matadero Trail from Coyote Hill Road.

Please follow the pedestrian crossing signals while crossing the roadways.

While waiting to enter the gate and crossing roadways to the gate entrances, please do not cluster near others.

Please follow these guidelines while using the Dish route:

-Keep a 6-foot distance from other hikers at all times.

-Stay on the right side of the path.

-Related groups (persons who are part of your household) should walk in groups of no more than two people to avoid a cluster across the path. Please hike single file as much as possible.

-Use caution while passing other walkers and keep 6 feet apart.

We have had complaints that people are not following this rule and if this continues, this will force us to close or limit access to the Dish. Department of Public Safety personnel may periodically and temporarily close access to address crowding.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020; turkeys keeping their distance