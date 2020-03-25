Portola Valley Farmers’ Market to open as a “drive-thru” for three Thursdays taking online orders only

As part of the SAFE (Sanitary Allocation of Food Essentials) initiative, the Portola Valley Farmers’ Market is joining forces with the Town of Portola Valley to bring shoppers goods and produce from the Thursday market during the shelter-in-place order.

Beginning Thursday, March 26, for three weeks (including April 2 and April 9), the SAFE Portola Valley Market will operate from 2:00 to 6:00 pm at the site of the Portola Valley Farmers’ Market.

The online pre-order and drive-thru market features pre-packed, local, fresh food bags. There is a limit of five bags per family order.

Drive-thru pickup will be in the normal market site in the Schoolhouse parking lot. Please have order number available upon arrival to confirm order info.

Note: the deadline for all orders will be 7:00 pm the Wednesday prior to the market. That’s today!

There will be a special delivery for Sequoias’ residents and those in vulnerable populations (please see note on this when you “checkout” of the online shopping cart).