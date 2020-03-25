Steph Curry to hold live Instagram Q&A with Dr. Anthony Fauci on March 26

Stephen Curry will hold a live Instagram Q&A with Dr. Anthony Fauci tomorrow, Thursday, March 26, at 10:00 am PDT. The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases will join the Warriors’ star – and Atherton resident – to answer questions regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Curry is currently accepting questions via his Instagram Stories (@stephencurry30), where they will be answered by Dr. Fauci tomorrow on Instagram Live. You can tune in here: https://www.instagram.com/stephencurry30/

This is the latest effort from Curry to help in the fight to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, started by Stephen and his wife Ayesha, last week launched a Facebook Fundraiser which has already amassed $150,000 in donations to benefit Feeding America.