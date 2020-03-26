Ideas to bring some brightness to your shelter-in-place neighborhood here in Menlo Park

From Julie Hayes: “Looks like Friday, March 27, will be rain free [with maybe some showers on] Saturday, March 28, so get ready to chalk your sidewalk, driveway or curb. You pick your residential canvas while following social distancing guidelines. Fun for the kids, a release for adults. Many thanks to Nicole Gesher in The Willows for this amazing and hopeful idea. Help us spread the word!”

On a walk around the neighborhood today we came upon a mother and two children doing chalk art at Lyle Park, so we snapped their photo.

From Corey Bings in the Allied Arts neighborhood: “Come find our teddy bears and other stuffs hiding in the windows on Partridge Ave. and join the fun. Good response from other neighborhoods including The Oaks, Central Menlo and downtown!”

Most of the “stuffs” were on the north side of Partridge Ave. but we spotted a few more in other neighborhoods. Here’s to good bear hunting (of the stuffed kind)! You’ll spot the bear in a second floor window in the photo to the right.

Mary Jo McCarthy from central Menlo Park spotted “blue ribbons in support of our healthcare workers.” Let’s add some more! Time to get the yarn arms out again?

From Zoë at Cafe Zoë: “With the help of our friend, Heidi Arjes, Cafe Zoë hosted a Trivia Night online on Thursday, March 19th via Zoom. We had teams sign up and individuals get paired together via breakout rooms. Neighbors meeting new neighbors and sign ups from people as far as Denver and New Jersey.

“Everyone had smiles on their faces and it was such a wonderful distraction from the current situation we are all facing. The questions were all light, fun, and family-friendly. Mostly random, some themed sections, and a music ‘Finish the Lyrics'” section for the final round.

“We will continue this Online Trivia Night every Thursday night at 7:00 pm via Zoom. People can sign-up to join! Email us at [email protected]”

