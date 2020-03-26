Rep. Anna Eshoo to hold Tele-Town Hall Meeting the evening of March 26

On Thursday, March 26, from 7:35 to 8:35 pm PDT, Rep. Anna Eshoo will hold a Tele-Town Hall Meeting to update constituents on what Congress is doing to respond to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and answer questions.

In a statement released by her office, the Congresswoman said: “During these challenging and uncertain times, it’s essential for me to hear from you directly, and ensure that you and your loved ones have the information you need to stay safe and healthy.”

To sign up for the Tele-Town Hall, please click here.