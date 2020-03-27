Here are some diversions that may help pass the time while you shelter-in-place

Think the streets of Menlo Park are quiet? For some armchair travel, take a look at how some of the world’s top tourist destinations look like amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

To celebrate World Theatre Day, BroadwaySF has curated some of its favorite theater videos in a BroadwaySFromHome YouTube playlist and songs in a BroadwaySFromHome Spotify playlist.

And Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization created #RNHMovieNight. Tonight, Friday, March 27, at 5:00 pm PDT, you can watch the 1998 National Theatre of London production of Oklahoma. That’s the Hugh Jackman version (pictured above)!

Playbill brings more Broadway variety with 15 more plays and musicals you can watch from home.

Many museums are putting their art online. We’re guessing it may take you awhile to scroll through the more than 44,000 that the Art Institute of Chicago is offering for viewing.

And finally, here from This American Life are 16 hour long stories you can listen to.

What are you and your family doing that’s making stay home easier?