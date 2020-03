Drizzle last through the morning in Menlo Park

There were a lot of puddles spotted on a neighborhood walk in the Menlo Park this morning under a slight drizzle.

Reports InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “Just in from a walk, and the best I can report is .05”. That is 7.4” for the season. What I did notice was birds chirping and the absence of those crabby blackbirds.”

Alas, they were still out and about only a few blocks away in our neighborhood.