Other ways to “stay safe” – and lighten the load on emergency responders

In addition to social distancing, we can all make a big impact on the load on our emergency responders and health care system by preventing non-Covid -19 related issues:

1. Be extra careful when driving to avoid accidents.

2. Walk facing traffic – even if there is very little traffic.

3. Move more carefully at home to avoid falls.

4. Be more careful in the kitchen to avoid both fires and burns.

5. Take care of yourself with good nutrition, relaxation, exercise and sleep.

Everyday accidents are a significant part of the normal load load on our emergency responders and health care system.

We can make a difference by being extra careful these days. Stay safe!!

Photo of jogger on Big Dish by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020