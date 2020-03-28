Other ways to “stay safe” – and lighten the load on emergency responders

In addition to social distancing, we can all make a big impact on the load on our emergency responders and health care system by preventing non-Covid -19 related issues:
1. Be extra careful when driving to avoid accidents.
2. Walk facing traffic – even if there is very little traffic.
3. Move more carefully at home to avoid falls.
4. Be more careful in the kitchen to avoid both fires and burns.
5. Take care of yourself with good nutrition, relaxation, exercise and sleep.
Everyday accidents are a significant part of the normal load load on our emergency responders and health care system.
We can make a difference by being extra careful these days. Stay safe!!
Photo of jogger on Big Dish by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020
{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }
Slow down when driving. Even when it is not raining. The CHP says traffic speeds have been soaring with less cars on the roads and they are giving out lots of tickets for cars going over 100mph. This is ridiculous. Stay extra safe and obey the speed limit, even if you are the only car on the road.