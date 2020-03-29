Spotted: Signs-of-the-times #5 – “AREA CLOSED”

In response to a request from Town of Portola Valley public officials, Windy Hill Open Space Preserve was temporarily closed on Saturday, March 28, until further notice.

In a statement Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District said: “Throughout the remaining accessible open space preserves, Midpen will continue to assess visitor use levels and public compliance with the county health order requirements regarding the need to maintain 6-foot social distancing and to avoid group gatherings, including group meet-ups at the preserves in light of our extensive public outreach and education campaign. If visitors are unable to comply with these requirements, additional closures may be warranted to protect public health and safety”

Updated information on other reserves, including parking restrictions, is available online.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c)2020