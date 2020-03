Atherton City Council to hold special meeting on April 1

The Town of Atherton City Council will hold a Special Meeting Wednesday, April 1, at 4:00 pm. This meeting will be held virtually, and members of the public are encouraged to attend via video or telephone conference.

Public comments will be received in advance of the meeting and during the meeting, details will be included with the published agenda. Once published visit this link to view the full agenda: Atherton City Council Agendas.