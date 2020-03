Spotted: Deer enjoying breakfast near Big Dish

Glad to report that while people walking and jogging the Big Dish this morning were practicing social distancing, the deer were not. We came upon a foursome munching on tree leaves. It was a nice spot of nature in these tough times.

Skies were blue overhead with a few patchy clouds, unlike yesterday afternoon’s rain storm. Reports InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “The best I can offer is another .05”. Now at 7.45 inches.”

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020