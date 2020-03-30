Updates on various financial and health resources while sheltering in place

Editor’s note: We thank the town of Atherton for putting this list together.

The Cantor Arts Center launched a new program for visitors, Museum From Home. To see what you can watch, read, and listen to visit the Cantor Arts Center museum from home visit: https://museum.stanford.edu/museums-home.

San Mateo County Board of Supervisors approved an initial $3 million in Measure K funds to launch the San Mateo County Strong Fund. These are relief funds to assist those impacted by COVID-19. To learn more and how you can help visit www.smcstrong.org.

The San Mateo County Library launched a new web page dedicated to online content. View story time, celebrity read-alongs, and content specific to children, seniors, etc. The Library has a full online catalog of e-books, e-Audiobooks, music and more. To learn more visit: https://smcl.org/blogs/post/were-still-here-for-you/.

Managing and coping with stress during the shelter in place order is important under ever-changing conditions. San Mateo County Health offers help to support the well-being of those coping with the outbreak. To get more information click here.

Photo courtesy Cantor Arts Center