Online Trivia Night at Cafe Zoë features Mayor Cecilia Taylor on April 2

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on March 31, 2020

Although the restaurant is now closed, Cafe Zoë is hosting another online Trivia Night this Thursday, April 2,  with Menlo Park Mayor Cecilia Taylor as the co-host asking question.

How to sign-up:
1. You must sign-up here bit.ly/cztriviaapr2
Emails Zoë: “We need know how many people are going to play. Teams, please designate a team captain and collect your team’s email addresses in advance.”

2. Participants must change their name in Zoom to “Team Name – First Name” so everyone can be sorted into team breakout rooms. If you do not have a team, then change your name to “No Team – First Name”

3. Trivia starts at 7:00 pm, but please join us earlier (6:30-6:45)  everyone can be sorted into their teams.

Email  questions to [email protected]

