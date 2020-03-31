Online Trivia Night at Cafe Zoë features Mayor Cecilia Taylor on April 2

Although the restaurant is now closed, Cafe Zoë is hosting another online Trivia Night this Thursday, April 2, with Menlo Park Mayor Cecilia Taylor as the co-host asking question.

How to sign-up:

1. You must sign-up here bit.ly/cztriviaapr2

Emails Zoë: “We need know how many people are going to play. Teams, please designate a team captain and collect your team’s email addresses in advance.”

2. Participants must change their name in Zoom to “Team Name – First Name” so everyone can be sorted into team breakout rooms. If you do not have a team, then change your name to “No Team – First Name”

3. Trivia starts at 7:00 pm, but please join us earlier (6:30-6:45) everyone can be sorted into their teams.

Email questions to [email protected]

InMenlo file photo