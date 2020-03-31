View from the Bike Lane: Reminder about cycling courtesies

The lifestyle changes that all of us are making as the result of Coronavirus pandemic are challenging. But there are some positive effects occurring. From my kitchen window, I see so many more families out cycling together.

Given good weather and a noticeable reduction in traffic, cycling is more enjoyable than ever. Along with increased cycling activity, the safety of riders and the courteous behavior cyclists display is essential.

Kudos to both fitness and family cyclists for wearing helmets, observing traffic rules, and being courteous to pedestrians and drivers in automobiles. Keep it up! It’s great to see parents of young riders modeling cycling safety and courteous behaviors.

Now let’s work to eliminate what I still observe from time to time, most recently when my walking companion almost got upended by a fast-moving cyclist:

Not stopping or even slowing down at stop signs

Riding without a helmet

Riding side by side in auto traffic lanes

Failing to signal upcoming turns

Not verbally advising pedestrians that you are approaching to pass by saying “On your left”

Riding on sidewalks that clearly prohibit bicycles

Keep on riding, it’s a great activity. Be safe. Be courteous.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020